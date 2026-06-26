Planet Waves FM Starcast — Full Moon Special

It’s been an exciting week of making videos for the Family Constellations series (see below) and I’m giving my voice a rest tonight. I do have an extended (unusual) Starcast for you above, and a new PWTV below. I’ll see you with a show next week, where I don’t plan to be doing much with the USA 250th but who knows. Mostly I’ve been working on the A.I./LLM story the past few weeks. Let’s see how it goes.

Thanks to those who signed up for a paid subscription over the past week. Just twenty more and we will be back where we were one year ago. You can do it. Look for me at the health freedom event in Hudson, NY on Saturday.

Astrology readings and interviews focused on family therapy, chemical dependency, adoption, the wisdom of the grandfathers and the wisdom of the grandmothers + astrology readings by me. Tap the photo to sign up.