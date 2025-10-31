Chiron Return - Mentorship in Journalism

Chiron Return - Mentorship in Journalism

Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Planet Waves FM :: Tales from the Other Side of Astrology. Samhain, the Final Harvest
Inadvertent adventures into the next world...introducing the Myth is Medicine Substack and Marisa Goudy. Poetry hour in the last segment.
Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
Oct 31, 2025
Cemetery in Greene County, NY, just outside of Greenville. Photo by Eric Francis.

Letter to Urbana by Vision Quest. Words by Eric, music by V.Q. — Daniel Grimsland on bass guitar, Daniel Marc on lead guitar, Eric on synthesizer, and all of us on drums.

Thank you for supporting not just this program but the Chiron Return journalism initiative & Ice Nine News with your subscription.

To donate directly to the Chiron Return nonprofit, please use this link. This supports the program, our journalism initiative, Ice Nine News, and continued work on the Covid files. Using this system we pay a lower commission to Stripe and none to Substack…and you can donate anything from a buck a month to a million dollars. We will make good use of it.

got that Samhain fire lit…

Read the “Tales from the Other Side” article from 2011

Introducing Marisa Goudy

Myth Is Medicine. Words Are Magic.
Samhain's Work: Forgiving the Wasted Harvest
We name everything in our house. (I’m accidentally on purpose raising animists, clearly…
Read more
2 days ago · 11 likes · 2 comments · Marisa Goudy

and an oldie

The DeWitt Hobgoblin: A Happy Ghost Story

Eric F Coppolino
·
October 28, 2022
The DeWitt Hobgoblin: A Happy Ghost Story

Note to Readers — This mailing is from Chiron Return, Inc., the nonprofit investigative team and publisher that brings you Planet Waves FM and much else. — efc

Read full story

