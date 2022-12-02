Planet Waves FM: The Biotech Spiral
Tonight, I have two different experts on the PCR method, from opposite directions: one who is saying it's useful as a diagnostic tool, and another who describes how false positives impact people.
Tonight's new edition of Planet Waves FM goes deep into the PCR “testing” scam and biotechnology generally. If you have followed my coverage of this issue and have any curiosity left, you will love this program. I look at the current astrology as well.
I am joined by Dr. Kevin Corbett, a renowned expert on diagnostic testing issues …