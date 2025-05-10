Choose the perfect character!

We are now in the first peak of the first Chiron-Eris conjunction since TV was the next great thing.

Good Evening —

We used to fret and freak over airbrushed photos and Playboy bunnies. Now, A.I. companies are introducing a new wave of robots that are designed to replace women as the emotional companions of men.

These A.I. bots are designed to trick lonely and dopamine-deprived men into thinking they are having some kind of interaction with a “woman.” But a computing device is neither male nor female, and men are sacrificing their maleness to the A.I. environment in many other ways.

Yet in my experience investigating the social history of electricity, the electrical and digital environments impact women even harder, as their bodies are more sensitive to electrical fields.

And…why stop with pretend love affairs?

What about running the country? Let’s put AI in charge of coordinating response to national disasters.

The U.S. EPA writes: