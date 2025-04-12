Planet Waves FM | The Root of All Scientific and Medical Evil

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before a senate committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 30, 2025. Nathan Howard, Reuters

Go to Program or paid Substack subscribers may listen above

Object Lessons on the Existence of Viruses and the Great Betrayal of the Health Freedom Movement

Dear Friend and Listener:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has gone from the head of “vaccine safety” organization Children’s Health Defense to presidential candidate to the cabinet-level chief of Department of Health and Human Services. In other words, were Anthony Fauci still in his job at the National Institutes of Health, Kennedy would be Fauci’s boss’s boss.

Kennedy rose to prominence during the “covid” era, and became the epicenter of the so-called health freedom movement. All the cool kids gathered around him, from J. P. Sears to Del Bigtree. These and many other presenters all play the same game of pretending that SARS-CoV-2 was actually isolated and found to cause disease.

Never Called for a Halt to the Deadly Covid “Vaccine”

He presented himself as a truther and public advocate who remained agnostic on the issue of masking the public in the midst of a claimed outbreak. He said the “covid” “vaccine” was the most deadly in history, but he never even meekly called for halting its use.

And he has waffled on what I call the missing virus problem. Now, after claiming to be against the deadly and morbid MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) combined shot, he is now its leading advocate. This is all an object lesson not just in politics but in how the medical cartel including Big Pharma and Big Tech gets its work done.

I will be using Kennedy as an object lesson — a case study — in why the virus question is so central to unraveling the medical cartel’s power over us.

30th Anniversary of the Horoscope (tune back in for the chart, I am done for the night!)

Sunday is the 30th anniversary of writing my first horoscope column. I’ll comment on how I got involved and where it’s taken me.

Zen, Motorcycles and a little Book of Blue (ok the Zen part will be next time; I did the Book of Blue segment though)

A few pages from Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance by Robert M. Pirsig, and my adventures publishing Book of Blue | Bare Essence.