Chiron Return - Mentorship in Journalism

Chiron Return - Mentorship in Journalism

Chiron Return - Mentorship in Journalism
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Planet Waves FM :: Violence as the quest for identity. What do we presume is real, and why?
5
0:00
-2:59:41

Planet Waves FM :: Violence as the quest for identity. What do we presume is real, and why?

The chart for the incident involving Charlie Kirk reveals two layers of reality, the visible and the invisible. We will look at both. Shri Yantra on self love as the path to healing.
Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
Sep 12, 2025
5
Share
Transcript

Written analysis of the astrology of the Charlie Kirk incident | Additional notes about intel involvment in the U.S. student movement are in this short article, which includes discussion of a famous 1967 article in Ramparts. In that episode, the CIA was shown over the prior 15 years to have infiltrated what was then called the National Student Assocation. I discuss this on tonight’s program as well.

Link to Charlie Kirk: Turning Point or TV Plot? by Miri AF

You’re a dinner guest in my home. Thanks for bringing a bottle of wine — a paid subscription.

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Charlie Kirk reading — updated charts — going with WSJ time to the second. Classical and modern versions included.
Thank you Val Vandeboncouer. for tuning up the time, sourced to the second in The Wall St. Journal. Thank you Colleen Mallette for going over the chart with me house by house. Many readers sent in suggestions and introductions…
Read more
a day ago · 18 likes · 25 comments · Eric Francis Coppolino

Book of Blue: Bare Essence

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Chiron Return, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture