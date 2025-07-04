Planet Waves FM :: Whose America?

Planet Waves FM - Chiron Return is in the top 50 worldwide in the Substack “science” category. Thank you to my listeners who support the program with your paid subscriptions and direct donations through Chiron Return. Every membership goes a long way… — efc

Photo by Eric Francis

New Thing in the World — A.I. News Blog from Chiron Return

We will be tracking AI news every day. We have a start, and a backlog of more than 100 articles. The project is called Ice-Nine News in honor of Kurt Vonnegut, his novel Cat’s Cradle and its fictional god Borasisi. If you know very basic Wordpress or think you can learn, you’re invited to be on the team. This project is sponsored by Chiron Return and Planet Waves FM.

Question — when you tap the banner do you land on the right page, or are you taken to the front page of Planet Waves FM? We are chasing a bug…if you are not taken to Ice-Nine on the first click, please let me know what browser and OS you are using. Thank you!

Don’t miss our recent appearance on the Dr Sam Bailey channel, by far the best and most down-to-Earth medical and health channel in the world.

In fact Bob Dylan performed “This Land is Your Land”

Fortune Cookie by Jim LeClair — classic Strat with Roland MIDI



The first hour of this program is one of my favorite ever — my Father’s Day tribute…