Planet Waves FM :: Whose mind is AI modeled on? Inside the belly of the beast of virology.

Photo by Eric Francis

Go to Program or listen above.

Good evening!

Is anyone attending the Children’s Health Defense event in Rochester, New York on Saturday, March 29? If so please email me at efc@planetwaves.net. Thank you.

Note — I also have a special focus STARCAST on the confluence of the eclipse, Neptune entering Aries and Mercury entering Pisces at the same time. That program is on the Planet Waves Substack.

The astrological figure below is for the solar eclipse at around (U.S. east coast) dawn on Saturday, March March 29. If you can pick them out, you can see that Mercury and Neptune (just above the horizontal line on the left) are very close. Within hours, they form a conjunction in the last arc minute of Pisces and then Neptune enters Aries for the first time since 1861. See chart below for a more detailed view.

Shri Yantra Studio is the Fourth Segment (approx last 45 mins)

I talk about what I learned from The Hite Report as a teenager.

Here’s The Disappearance of Shere Hite — a documentary well worth two hours and three bucks not just for an orientation on her ideas but also her process and the environment in which it was happening.

It clued me into the bald sexism of the mid-20th century and how it was taken for granted. In the end, I think the issue was handled badly, and co-opted by ideological feminism movements that were not so much supportive of women but diminishing of men. It’s looking like ideological feminism takes any opportunity to co-opt sincere women’s movements that are based on experience and NOT on ideology. (In the political parlance of left, this is called “stealing the issues.”)

Shere was concerned about the condition of men, and that is where she got her most intense blowback — from men, after revealing their emotional despair…many other men rebelled. I discuss this in some depth in the last segment.

Programming Not Supported by Drug Ads.

Speaking of three bucks, if you love what I do and how I do it, and you would like to offer a one-time donation to Planet Waves FM, please visit the page of our nonprofit organization, Chiron Return. We live in the age of media without advertising. So instead of having your time and mental process hijacked by stanky advertisers, you have the opportunity to support what you love directly.

You may also subscribe using the form below.

My credo is, if something is worth my time, it’s worth my money. My time is much more valuable.

Thank you for your support and your trust. — efc

Here, it’s a little easier to see Mercury retrograde in the first arc minute of Aries and Neptune moving forward in the last arc minute of Pisces (at the bottom of the chart). They form a conjunction at 29 Pisces 59 (the last arc minute of the zodiac) before Neptune enters Aries.

Governors Complex by I.M. Pei was one of the two first buildings built on the North Campus, the other being O’Brien Hall, the law school.

The central building in this photo is Capen Hall, which houses the undergraduate library, the university administration, the university archives, and much else.