Planet Waves Monthly Horoscopes for November 2022 by Eric Francis
Here is the extended November monthly horoscope from Planet Waves by Eric Francis Coppolino. It is based on Mars retrograde and the eclipses in Taurus and Scorpio.
Note to Readers — These astrology readings are Planet Waves subscriber content sent via the Substack content system. Our subscribers have received (or soon will) it with the November essay via separate email from Planet Waves; please check for the announcement with the [Planet Waves] tag in the subject header, or log in and go to your account area and l…