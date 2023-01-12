Please Don't Beg to be Lied To
Mars stationing direct in Gemini (which happened at about 4 pm ET Thursday) is astrology describing the need for integrity of the mind, and of speech.
Note to Readers — This mailing is from Planet Waves, the astrology website. It was sent to our subscriber lists a little while ago (along with your 12-sign readings), and also appears in your subscriber feed as well. This is paid content, however, I’m sending it to all of my Substack readers today. If you subscribe via Substack, you will receive my arti…