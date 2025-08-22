PS — He kept his paid subscription because we need properly trained journalists.

Good Evening:
A new Planet Waves FM is in progress. That should be ready by about 8 pm Eastern and will feature a tribute to the Rocky Horror Picture Show at its 50th anniversary.
This email contains an outstanding mesmerizing informational propaganda brainwashing video in support of our work at Chiron Return. It’s my first time out doing a video about Chiron Return’s projects as a fermentation tank for investigative reporters.
The next one will be about basic wilderness orientation and survival in the digita age.
I reference several projects: Ice Nine News, our current daily A.I. and technology blog; Covid19 News, our daily “pandemic” blog that ran for 1,185 days (hosted on Planet Waves; that page also includes all of my original coverage of the issue); the one and only chronology; and if you scroll down the right margin, you will see our other projects.
This is an amazing daily pubication — Ice Nine News.
You may donate directly in any amount via Chiron Return. Stripe takes a much smaller fee for direct donations and we don’t pay the Substack commission. For crypto donations, please write to me directly at efc@chironreturn.org. Thank you.
Your faithful reporter,
a summary of our incredible journey covering ‘covid’
how we got into covering A.I.
a little about my political stance
Share this post