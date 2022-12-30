PWFM :: Daniel Giamario, shamanic astrologer; Christine Massey, shamanic letter writer
The new program is posted. My guests are astrologer Daniel Giamario and statistician Christine Massey. The program is always free to everyone — no login required, back shows available.
Dear Friend and Listener:
The new program is ready.
Tonight to wrap up the year, I have two outstanding guests: Daniel Giamario, astrologer and astrology teacher from the previous world; and Christine Massey, whose letters to government agencies have resulted in hundreds of admissions that the virus…