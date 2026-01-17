Music only edition…
PWFM :: Estimated Prophet :: Bob Weir Tribute
Musical homage to Robert Weir, guitarist, song writer and somewhat front man of The Grateful Dead. Weir joined the band at the moment of its inception, as Jerry Garcia's guitar student at age 16.
Jan 17, 2026
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.
