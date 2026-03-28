PWFM file was trimmed by Substack
some kind of file error led to the program being cut short by 20 minutes.
Good evening'
The SS file for the new show was daanged by Substack; I believe it is now right.
This should resolve for you by by refreshing the page and going back to 3:10 where the program ended due to the file error. Proper show length is 3:30
The program is also posted at the correct length to its home page on Planet Waves FM.
Pls pardon the inconvenience and extra email — good night
Of course every weird or strange thing that happens to you and yours is "just a coincidence," right? If so, think again.
Thanks for the show - not in MY name. I like the audio quality on the PW site.