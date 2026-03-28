Good evening'

The SS file for the new show was daanged by Substack; I believe it is now right.

This should resolve for you by by refreshing the page and going back to 3:10 where the program ended due to the file error. Proper show length is 3:30

The program is also posted at the correct length to its home page on Planet Waves FM.

Pls pardon the inconvenience and extra email — good night