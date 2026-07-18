PWFM — Night off short edition: An inquiry into our moment...

New York Times Front Page from March 1, 2026; with “American Flag in a Field of Milo” (slide photo, 1999).

Good evening.

I have plenty to say tonight but I’m going to resist temptation and offer you an especially poignant edition of Starcast from Planet Waves.

Right after I did the above podcast, I figured out that the impressive Leo presence in the current sky corresponds to Ari, the lion of Israeli fame. That connected to the horrid proposed merging of the U.S. and Israeli militaries, explained in an article here. Does anyone know the status of NDAA as of tonight?

I link to an article about that, right below the Chiron Return medallion. Below that is one of the under-listened-to shows this year, my tribute to American poet Allen Ginsberg and the Beat Generation of writers and poets.

I played the show through a few weeks ago and it’s really, really fun….an alternate reality version of Planet Waves FM — the literary edition, which in my perfect world would be co-hosted by my superstar protegee and all-star covid reporter Spencer Stevens (formerly of Oh The Humanities! podcast).

The Manhattan skyline is seen Thursday, July 25, 2018, at 5:44 am. by EarthCam

What We’re Working On This Week…(people are wondering what Jupiter opposite Pluto is really about…I’ll tell ya…)

The next program will include news and commentary on the issues we’re currently developing, all under-reported or ignored by the corporate media, such as:

1) The proposed U.S.-Israeli military merger, under the NDAA, this is total FUBAR madness. 2) Roundup spraying over Ontario forests leading to wildfires that are drowning the New England and the Northeast in smoke; it already is known to cause lymphoma, and now it causes government-instigated wildfires 3) The Charlie Kirk case bubbling to the surface with all of its tall tales, evidence problems and death penalty issues, 4) The perpetual War of Hormuz with a reminder of my original chart for that incident, and a few other items. The United States is, as of today, bombing civilian infrastructure in an outrageously needless war that seems destined to end right around when everyone’s student loans are paid off. And as Annie Hall would say, la-di-da.

The video below is a little good news…

Art Matters, A Lot

Artists have the power to help us change consciousness, and change the way we see. So, finally, if you simply cannot get enough of me, I’ve included my video reading of the chart of Andy Warhol, with a walk through what I consider to be his best work — nothing to do with soup cans or Brillo boxes. Anyone live in Pittsburgh? I want to see that place…

This Series is Amazing and Devastating

One last. Laurel Krause, sister of Alison who was assassinated by the Ohio National Guard at Kent State on May 4, 1970, is running a series of interviews from the Kent State Truth Archive on her Substack. This interview with former maths professor Nancy Rodgers was one of the most riveting I have heard on any topic. Listen to a few of these interviews and you will understand something about Kent State that you don’t want to know.

ICAN Story Costs Covered!

Thank you for all the donations that came in during June, which more than covered my travel costs on the (ongoing) Del Bigtree / ICAN / CHD story. All proceeds to Chiron Return pay costs of the program as well as reporting expenses and website upkeep.

Where are the strong, and who are the trusted?

Look for an edition of Planet Waves FM soon.

Your faithful editor,