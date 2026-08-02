PWFM :: OMERTA :: The Sicilian Law of Silence :: Fauci Pleads the 5th, but Why?

Good evening. OK I did it — a full edition of Planet Waves FM. Fauci’s non-testimony was too rich to wait any longer than tonight. Watching the parts of the hearing that I did, I learned many things I did not know but could fit together because I had written the Covid Chronology and had frames of reference.

Tonight’s program includes cameo appearances by friends of ours Joey Gallo and Johnny Dio, and uber patriot Oliver North.

Fifth Amendment Text

No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation. (The clause in red is what Fauci was referring to when he repeatedly invoked the 5th Amendment).

The business plan came out in October 2019 — on CSpan. See below edition of Planet Waves FM.

‘Universal mRNA flu vaccine’ planned in October 2019 became Covid shot; Fauci admits influenza needed rebranding as deadlier, sexier and comparable to AIDS and cancer — to sell mRNA vaccines