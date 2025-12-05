PWFM! Rapid Robot Revolution Underway. Night of the Comet. Are You Experienced?

Jimi, proof of concept for “Sagittarius.”

Special Feature Thanks to Tom Golden

In the third segment, therapist Tom Golden covers “The Psychology of Prejudice Against Men” — a direct link to his program with materials is below, featured tonight on Planet Waves FM. Tom’s guest, Dr. Aman Siddiqi, addresses how bigotry against men is not taken seriously, how it affects male clients and therapists, and female clients. He offers ideas for how to handle biased viewpoints in a clinical setting. It is not enough to pretend that it’s not a problem.

There can and usually is considerable conflict when men feel and experience something through their lives that’s not recognized as a problem by others. Usually we call this gaslighting — unless it’s done to men, many of whom are in considerable crisis right now. Denial extends to many mental health professionals, the vast majority of whom are women and many of the rest are gay men. So they would have no concept what a heterosexual male patient experiences, especially if they are indoctrinated to ignore, avoid, or downplay the issues.

Aman describes his own experiences preparing his doctorate, the text of which is included at the link below (which takes you to the Men Are Good Substack).

I am grateful to Tom for his kindness and support over the years. — efc

