Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
PWFM :: Roundup, The Supreme Court, Del Bigtree and the American Dream
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-2:43:42

PWFM :: Roundup, The Supreme Court, Del Bigtree and the American Dream

SCOTUS ends all Roundup lawsuits about failure to warn of cancer risk. Del Bigtree admits that he's owned by investment funds (claiming that I am too, because I post astrology videos to YouTube).
Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
Jul 04, 2026
Field of Flags, Coxsackie, New York. Photo by Eric Francis.

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Here is the full Del Bigtree interview used in tonight’s program —

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-18:17

'See? You're just like me.'

Eric F Coppolino
·
Jun 27
'See? You're just like me.'

Dateline: Hudson, New York — June 27, 2026

Listen now

Del Bigtree Lives in the Virus Neighborhood of Make Believe. Where Do You Live?

Eric F Coppolino
·
Jun 12
Del Bigtree Lives in the Virus Neighborhood of Make Believe. Where Do You Live?

The Only.

Listen now

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