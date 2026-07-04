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PWFM :: Roundup, The Supreme Court, Del Bigtree and the American Dream
SCOTUS ends all Roundup lawsuits about failure to warn of cancer risk. Del Bigtree admits that he's owned by investment funds (claiming that I am too, because I post astrology videos to YouTube).
Jul 04, 2026
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Here is the full Del Bigtree interview used in tonight’s program —
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.
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