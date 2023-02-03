PWFM season finale tonight: A bit o'Full Moon, plus John O'Looney, the editorial integrity disaster o'Substack, and Tantra Studio
I'm planning a new program tonight here on the eve of the Leo Full Moon, and will be taking next week off and plan to return Feb. 17 as the Sun enters Pisces.
Note to Readers: This mailing is from the nonprofit Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM, announcing my plans for tonight’s program. — efc
Dear Friend and Listener:
First, I’ll be on two panels and an interview on the Aquarian
I have a new program planned for you tonight — check the front page of Planet Waves FM …