Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
PWFM :: Silent Spring, 2026
0:00
-3:04:35

PWFM :: Silent Spring, 2026

The deafening silence on campuses. The question of intent. Former Treasury Secretary Henry Paulsen calls for emergency financial plan. Natural intelligence versus artificial intelligence.
Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
Apr 17, 2026
Students at SUNY New Paltz wait to be dragged to jail for protesting genocide in Gaza in May of 2024. Photo by Eric Francis / Chiron Return
New York State Troopers among many agencies with as many officers present as students arrested, SUNY New Paltz, spring 2024. Photo by Eric Francis.

Tonight’s program is a fast-moving grand tour of our moment. Unlike most shows in our time, Planet Waves FM has no corporate sponsorship; we rely on human sponsorship and you are it. I depend on you who listen to help cover the modest costs of the program — and beyond that, to help sponsor the public interest journalism projects I aspire to do. If you lead a family charitable trust or consider yourself a philanthropist, and if you appreciate my work, you’re invited to get in touch. Thank you. — efc

Of Sophomores and Storm Troopers by Eric Francis

And the Whole Wide World is Watchin’ by Eric Francis

Pres Wheeler’s Missing McNuggets by Eric Francis

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An older interview between McLuhan and Kermode

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