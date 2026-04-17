PWFM :: Silent Spring, 2026

Tonight’s program is a fast-moving grand tour of our moment. Unlike most shows in our time, Planet Waves FM has no corporate sponsorship; we rely on human sponsorship and you are it. I depend on you who listen to help cover the modest costs of the program — and beyond that, to help sponsor the public interest journalism projects I aspire to do. If you lead a family charitable trust or consider yourself a philanthropist, and if you appreciate my work, you’re invited to get in touch. Thank you. — efc
Of Sophomores and Storm Troopers by Eric Francis
And the Whole Wide World is Watchin’ by Eric Francis
Pres Wheeler’s Missing McNuggets by Eric Francis
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