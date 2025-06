Gillian, the official totem of Harshaw House

Today I have a preview of the next program. I’m involved in a major life project and am taking the opportunity to do the next full program on June 13.

If you want an astrology update in audio format, check out the new Starcast.

Thank you for being a listener, supporter or paid subscriber. You may also contribute by way of our nonprofit organization Chiron Return.

With love,