PWFM :: Video :: Pattern Recognition is LiteracyA special extra fun presentation...Eric F CoppolinoMay 24, 2026814ShareThe Only.Subscribeiday’s Planet Waves FM814SharePrevious
I listen because I think you’re a one in a million guy.
Really like your teaching the charts this way. 🙏
The wars you mention were
1. Money for the military industrial complex
2. Money for greedy sons of bitches
Who arm both sides
3. CIA - the CIA start wars, do color revolutions and think they are Masters of the Universe. Ask JFK.
This one may shake out to be that Iran’s neighbors, through the Abraham Accords, will effectively be more involved in what happens in their neck of the planet and act.
if there is no line in the sand, no stand taken for zero nuclear weapons, no one to be the future-telling-adult that no means no,
And blackmailing the world is not going to be tolerated.
who is going to be ok with saying it was none of my business when things break bad? These are not Russians. Thank you Sting , they love their children too. I am not sure we can say that equally for die-hard ideologues.