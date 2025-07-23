PWFM Video :: Sam Bailey Situation and Central Bank Digital Authoritarian Dollars

I am planning a written report on Sam Bailey’s situation once we’re out of Mercury retrograde, some time in mid to late August. Her husband Mark serves informally as my consultant and technical editor on issues where I find myself out of my depth, or need to get the wording just exactly perfect.
Here is the full program
Your paid subscriptions make the program and all else we do at Chiron Retirn possible. Thank you — you will feel better as a paid subscriber.
Or you may donate directly to Chiron Return, one time or monthly, a buck to a million (I will use it well). We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit publishing organization. If you steward a philanthropic trust or fund or donate money to independent journalism organizations like public television or ProPublica, you are invited to consider us. We have proven to be a dependable, sincere and incorruptible news source in times of profound crisis. If you are considering being a major donor, write to me at efc@chironreturn.org or call me at (845) 331-0355.
Share this post