Reading of the United States Chart
I'm planning Planet Waves FM for Friday night. Tonight I have a one-hour reading of what is considered the primary United States chart. Plus introducing daily A.I. coverage from Ice-Nine News.
Fantastic A.I. Coverage Now Daily
New Thing in the World — A.I. News Blog from Chiron Return
We will be tracking AI news every day. We have a start, and a backlog of more than 100 articles. The project is called Ice-Nine News in honor of Kurt Vonnegut, his novel Cat’s Cradle and its fictional god Borasisi. If you know very basic Wordpress or think you can learn, and if you want to be a news spotter or help with research — you’re invited to be on the team.
This project is sponsored by Chiron Return and Planet Waves FM.