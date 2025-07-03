New Thing in the World — A.I. News Blog from Chiron Return

We will be tracking AI news every day. We have a start, and a backlog of more than 100 articles. The project is called Ice-Nine News in honor of Kurt Vonnegut, his novel Cat’s Cradle and its fictional god Borasisi. If you know very basic Wordpress or think you can learn, and if you want to be a news spotter or help with research — you’re invited to be on the team.

This project is sponsored by Chiron Return and Planet Waves FM.