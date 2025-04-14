Dear Friend and Listener:

“In our time,” wrote George Orwell, “political speech and writing are largely the defense of the indefensible.”

We don’t need to say much more to understand how Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has gone from the head of Children’s Health Defense — which claimed to have a core mission of working for “safe vaccines” — to endorsing the very worst of them as Trump’s cabinet-level secretary of Health and Human Services.

Whatever your position on vaccines, it’s easy to see this hypocrisy for what it is — and I would not want this person either defending or fighting against “vaccines” when he does not know one from the other.

I’ve covered Kennedy since before he was a mock presidential candidate, and track that history in the new program. I was onto this baldly political behavior a long time ago, as I covered his various stances on the existence of the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus.

