While we have not found any noteworthy inconsistencies with the Minneapolis narrative (apart from the administration making claims that do not add up to anything), I think we need to be vigilant.

I crosscheck between the reported facts from official and unofficial sources, contrasting them with observations of people I trust, as well as tracking the astrology. We go to many sources, and have a relentless streak.

We have not seen the kinds of narrative or factual problems with Minneapolis that we’ve seen on major stories in the past (Charlie Kirk, Butler, PA, certain mass shootings, and others that just did not hold water). Additionally, events in Minneapolis (which is a standoff of the one-year baiting the country into conflict) comport with the ongoing U.S. Pluto return, the Chiron-Eris conjunction and Neptune entering Aries (which, the last time it happened in 1861, marked the outset of the U.S War Between the States).

That said, I am looking for counter-arguments, anything that hints at a psychological operation, or other evidence that the whole scenario is not what we are being told.

Hunches are fine, but that’s not what journalism is based on.

I’m also looking for reads on today’s and other charts that might point to a problem. I’m not saying there is one. I’m saying if anyone sees, notices or knows anything, I want to consider it carefully.

Please use the comments, or reply if you don’t want to be seen doing that.

Thank you.