RFK Jr. has gutted freedom of information offices at "Health and Human Services"

This is a special preview from tomorrow night’s special edition of Planet Waves FM.

Tonight I speak with Christine Massey, grand master of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), who discovered this week that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), overseen by Robert F Kennedy Jr, is shutting down the FOIA office. We do not yet know the extent to which this is affecting other agencies. This has not yet been reported by the legacy media, if it ever will.

Massey wryly notes in her post below that this has been done “in the name of transparency,” i.e., he is claiming that there will be something better real soon yeah right. It’s all in the interview.

Toward the end of the discussion, I talk about the greatest (until Massey) work done by a citizen under the federal FOIA — which was Carol van Strum unearthing the transcript of the “Howard Johnson’s secret meeting” between pesticide manufacturers and government officials who regulate them. Here is that document — it is gripping.

This meeting was necessary after the “safety testing” procedure utilized by EPA and FDA was revealed to be a total fraud, based on an investigation conducted by my close colleague Peter von Stackelberg. Yes, I can hardly believe I know much work with these people.

Here is the full story — Chiron, Key to the Gemstone File — and it is wild.