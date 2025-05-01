Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

RFK Jr has gutted Freedom of Information offices at Health and Human Services

An attorney who has used these services many times and who claims to have been part of the "health freedom movement" is now shutting down the office that provides public information.
Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
May 01, 2025
And Good Evening —

This is a special preview from tomorrow night’s special edition of Planet Waves FM.

Tonight I speak with Christine Massey, grand master of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), who discovered this week that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), overseen by Robert F Kennedy Jr, is shutting down the FOIA office. We do not yet know the extent to which this is affecting other agencies. This has not yet been reported by the legacy media, if it ever will.

Photo: Planet Waves FM - Chiron Return

Massey wryly notes in her post below that this has been done “in the name of transparency,” i.e., he is claiming that there will be something better real soon yeah right. It’s all in the interview.

Toward the end of the discussion, I talk about the greatest (until Massey) work done by a citizen under the federal FOIA — which was Carol van Strum unearthing the transcript of the “Howard Johnson’s secret meeting” between pesticide manufacturers and government officials who regulate them. Here is that document — it is gripping.

Link to Carol’s Book - A Bitter Fog

This meeting was necessary after the “safety testing” procedure utilized by EPA and FDA was revealed to be a total fraud, based on an investigation conducted by my close colleague Peter von Stackelberg. Yes, I can hardly believe I know much work with these people.

Here is the full story — Chiron, Key to the Gemstone File — and it is wild.

Related: The People v. Agent Orange featuring Carol van Strum (for those who heard my rant yesterday about the Vietnam War not being over…due to dioxin’s persistence.

Christine Massey's "germ" FOI Newsletter
RFK Jr. has gutted freedom of information offices at "Health and Human Services"
Greetings and Best Wishes…
Read more
2 days ago · 143 likes · 102 comments · Christine Massey FOIs

