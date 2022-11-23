Sagittarius and the Cosmos: Deep Space Astrology
Tonight's article looks at the astronomy of Sagittarius, which points to the center of our galaxy and the gravitational oddity that is drawing the Milky Way and 100,000 other galaxies toward it.
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Dear Friend and Reader:
THE SUN HAS ENTERED SAGITTARIUS, which is the sign of the loca…