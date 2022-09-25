Shana tova
On the eve of Rosh HaShanah, I want to thank the many people from the Jewish tribe who have contributed immeasurably to my life, and continue to do so.
On this eve of the New Year, I offer a word of thanks to my mentors, friends, teachers at every level of education from nursery school to university to my shamanic teacher (including the teacher who invited me into journalism at age 14), along with my algebra tutor, my driver’s ed teacher, and my music teachers and collaborators, and friends who brought…