My dad just called me and asked me to send him this…I’m sending it back out again…

On this eve of the New Year, I offer a word of thanks to my mentors, friends, teachers at every level of education from nursery school to university to my shamanic teacher (including the teacher who invited me into journalism at age 14), along with my algebra tutor, my driver’s ed teacher, my music teachers and collaborators, and friends who brought me to concerts, and selected mensches in the music business, various composers, performers, bards, authors, writers and editors at major metropolitan newspapers who took up my cause, taught me to write and got my work into print, civil rights attorneys who went to bat for me, physicians, a veterinary surgeon, lifelong companions for both of my parents, my beloved administrative assistant, and the world’s best proofreader (who did not proofread this).

Thank you all so very much.

Jai Shekhinah!

With love, your neighbor,

PS — Lest We Forget means now.