She said you're strange, but don't change

Spaghetti Images

Good evening from upstate New York…

A few items for you to go with tonight’s program…

Yahoo News article on Trump’s 2006 comments to Howard Stern and Robin Quivers.

Neil Young review by Saby Reyes-Kulkarni focused on the from-the-vault album Homegrown, from which I play two tracks you will probably recognize. This was an unreleased album with some fantastic songs; and it comes with a knowledgeable and respectful review by Saby.

I love that thing, that thing that the girls got / All girls love to watch the boys get hot.

— (or at least they used to), from “The Me Nobody Knows,” 1970

As for Love and Sex in Japan…I found it free on YouTube. This is a 2015 or so documentary…I have (mostly) not fact checked it, though it’s accurate and ahead of the curve on people not being partnered or marrying — in the digital environment. We do not need to look much further than a careful study of the desexing. disembodying digital environment to understand this. Though not as exciting as the woman who marries herself, the boys who want fake A.I. game girlfriends is a decade ahead of the term “wiresexuality.”