So Much Trouble in the World — what's really happening?
Tonight we follow Trump to to Davos, home of the WEF, and consider the billion dollar "Board of Peace," check in w/ Substacker Lily Bit about truth and lies, and hear from Jon Rapport on vaccines.
Jan 24, 2026
A Lily Bit
Jon Rappoport Substack
Sick of going nowhere in therapy? Not interested? I've got something better. (Works fantastic with good therapy, too.)
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.
