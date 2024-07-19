Go To Program
Tonight’s program is devoted to figuring out what happened Saturday. Please note that I had a technical issue in the third segment (the one with my gritty analysis); I recorded it twice and it happened twice and I cannot record it a third time tonight. The audio is choppy with lots of little dropouts, but the data is there.
I need to get some R&R and get back to wrapping the Trust Yourself readings.
I mention the Brasscheck video. Here it is. As I may have mentioned, I don’t care that he’s a Trump supporter unless that biases his analysis — and don’t see it doing so. I am interested in his breakdown of the three potential scenarios he sees, which is exactly the kind of approach I use.
I’ll be back another time with my planned tributes to labor organizer Jane McAlevey and sex advice radio star Dr. Ruth Westheimer. The STARCAST below gives my analysis of the charts from Monday night. I give a succinct version at the end of the third segment with its choppy audio.
Good night, good weekend and please heed the Cap New Moon. This will affect all of us, especially the unstable or those who are on the edge.
— efc
Read Jane’s obituary in The New York Times.
VIA EMAIL
Hi Eric,
I just listened to this. And watched Tim Truth's video, as well.
For various reasons, I've learned to observe what is not "center screen".
When I observe the audience behind DDT (my name for DJT.), If there is a situation with a shooter, it's our survival response / nature to protect ourself. Which in that situation would be to get down, roll up in ball, so to speak, run, etc... Yet those people barely seem concerned other than an initial flurry of movement. And the one big guy in the gray shirt is doing this ridiculous pan movement (pan as in scanning) such as a bad actor might do.
Quite a number of those people behind the podium appear super nonchalant considering what they, supposedly, just witnessed.
Also I appreciated hearing your process of analysis - in the early section of the audio
Keep up the excellent work!
Carol
You could assign any narrative, this is my version https://open.substack.com/pub/deepersea/p/trump-over-absurdity?r=ewlv1&utm_medium=ios