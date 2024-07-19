M.C. Escher

Tonight’s program is devoted to figuring out what happened Saturday. Please note that I had a technical issue in the third segment (the one with my gritty analysis); I recorded it twice and it happened twice and I cannot record it a third time tonight. The audio is choppy with lots of little dropouts, but the data is there.

I need to get some R&R and get back to wrapping the Trust Yourself readings.

I mention the Brasscheck video. Here it is. As I may have mentioned, I don’t care that he’s a Trump supporter unless that biases his analysis — and don’t see it doing so. I am interested in his breakdown of the three potential scenarios he sees, which is exactly the kind of approach I use.

I’ll be back another time with my planned tributes to labor organizer Jane McAlevey and sex advice radio star Dr. Ruth Westheimer. The STARCAST below gives my analysis of the charts from Monday night. I give a succinct version at the end of the third segment with its choppy audio.

Good night, good weekend and please heed the Cap New Moon. This will affect all of us, especially the unstable or those who are on the edge.

Way to preserve the evidence for the investigation: an FBI investigator hoses off a rooftop where a gunman had been positioned during former U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Butler, PA on July 14, 2024. Photo by Carlos Osorio/Reuters.

Pool video via NY Times. Enhanced by Chiron Return.

Doug Mills, The New York Times

