Starcast on family constellation matters, covering the Saturn-Neptune conjunction

I reckon there are few people working through family issues. It can be difficult to find help or gain any clarity, due to a diversity of issues. First among them is that those who start to ask questions or make sense or put some facts together tend to get shut down and iced out of the discussion.

Since the beginning of my astrology career in the mid-1990s, people have come to me for help with these matters. I never advertised; at that time I did not write about it; I was not a very experienced astrologer. But the clients showed up, and we did our best in good faith. From them, I learned nearly everything — though my therapy training was excellent, and I was guided what to read.

For the past two years, I’ve been focusing the issue in a series of articles and videos discussing a slow-moving alignment that has provided a basis of analysis and discussion for these matters. I began with the question of alcohol and its influence and impact on the family system, and branched out from there.

Tonight’s edition of Starcast, a Planet Waves podcast posted above, goes into the territory in the new context of the Epstein affair and what it covers up. You do not need to know astrology to benefit from this. It’s not a technical discussion — it’s a human discussion. Whether you know or care about astrology, the pot is being stirred right now, and you may be feeling it.

Healing is possible — if not for them, then for you. I plan to be back with a new Planet Waves FM tomorrow night, covering some of this and more, also listening the music and looking at the chart of Kurt Cobain, who would have been 59 on Friday.

