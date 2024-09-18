STARCAST / PWFM Special Edition: Someone Wants a World War.

This would appear to be a fire in a mobile phone store in Lebanon caused when communication devices (particularly pagers and walkie-talikes) rigged with explosives were detonated by Israel the 17th and 18th of September.

Addendum — A very wide diversity of electronic devices were involved, including laptops and phones. The not so subtle subtext here is that any device in the world could be armed with explosives and detonated intentionally, or go off accidentally.

Nothing quite says “full digital conditions” or “world information war” like using communication devices as bombs. And nothing says “this could go out of control” like Mars making an opposition to Pholus, the small cause with the big effect.

Somehow, pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah operatives were sabotaged in the manufacturing process, with explosives included that were then detonated remotely. This has caused thousands of injuries and dozens of deaths across Lebanon the past 36 hours or so.

The exploding beeper incident comes three days after another would-be “Trump assassin” was spotted on a golf course where he had hidden in the 12 hours before Trump decided spontaneously he wanted to play golf with a donor. Coverage of that absurd bullshit is provided below, by my colleague Jon Rappoport.

Both of these incidents occurred in the run-up to the Pisces Full Moon and partial eclipse that was also an eclipse (properly called an occultation, by the Moon) of both Saturn and Neptune (podcast added below).

The charts have the eclipse in common, plus Mars opposing the Family Hunger Games aspect in Capricorn (particularly Pholus), which I likened to a detonator in last Thursday’s edition; and fast-moving Venus opposing the slow-moving Chiron-Eris conjunction that reaches full force in the spring.

So this was unusually potent for a lunar eclipse. And these events are designed to drag us in emotionally. Remember the basic properties of eclipses: events seem fated; they are concentrated; and there is the feeling of a point of no return.

I would note that while most of my attention on the Pholus + hunger game business has involved alcohol, there is something to be said about those who are drunk with power.

Thanks to Jon Rappoport for doing a lot of work about who the alleged, would-be Trump golf course shooter was. I’ve included the text of his post below. Rappoport is the same journalist who provided me with four documents from the FDA and others proving that there could not possibly be a “covid test” in March 2020, getting me onto that long, long story.

Jeff Strahl, our resident historian, who was born in Palestine, has contributed reporting. I will include some of what he’s collected in the comments connected to this article on the Planet Waves Substack.

Here is his interview from this time last year on the history of Palestine (see stand-alone player). I cannot find my reading of the Oct. 6/7 chart from last year which concludes that both sides in this conflict are controlled by one common higher-up. It’s out there somewhere; if you find it please put it into the comments. I did find the chart — that’s below.

My reading of this chart is that both sides are the same side.

Trump golf course shooter Ryan Routh — who is he?

By Jon Rappoport | Here is his Substack

Ryan Routh, the would-be assassin, has an extensive criminal history. He was arrested more than 70 TIMES, from 1996 to 2014.

In 2002, he was convicted of possession of a fully automatic machine gun, after a stand-off with police in North Carolina.

Time in prison for that 2002 conviction?

According to press reports, NO TIME. ZERO. He was placed on probation.

What???

In fact, for the 70 charges and the convictions for bad checks, receiving stolen goods, drugs, weapons, vehicular violations…Routh apparently received either a total of NO TIME in prison or a very minor amount of time. I can’t find out which. Either way, it makes no sense.

And THAT’S a major red flag. What the hell was going on with this guy and his relationship with law enforcement all those years?

And oh, by the way, the charge of possessing an automatic machine gun is called “possessing a weapon of mass destruction.” That’s how serious courts and judges consider it. Plus Routh resisted arrest at the time. And yet, NO prison sentence. Only probation.

OK, so this guy is a “special person.” Very special.

Was he specially connected to big-time people? To some federal agency that had plans for him?

Then we have Routh’s efforts to recruit men from various countries, including Afghanistan, to fight for Ukraine, in the “Legion,” a military group connected to Ukraine Ground Forces. And his apparently close ties to the Ukraine military.

Independent reporters understandably infer that, during his time in the Ukraine, Routh was in contact with US military and intelligence.

So let’s see—military/intelligence connections; treated with astonishing kid gloves by law enforcement for more than a decade; placed on a golf course to assassinate Trump.

Starting way back in 1996, was Routh being groomed to be an assassin? A patsy?

And that’s why he was kept out of prison?

At the time of this writing, we’re being told an interesting story, to say the least. Remarkably, on the golf course, a Secret Service agent happened to spot the end of Routh’s weapon stupidly sticking out of the bushes along the long line (?) of the woods.

The agent fired shots at Routh, Routh fled, and there happened to be a witness right there who took a snapshot of Routh’s car and the license tag, and contacted police. Otherwise, law enforcement could still be searching for an unknown person.

If this whole story-line was planned ahead of time, what was the purpose? To kill Trump? To stage an almost-assassination, and have the patsy caught?

It’s quite possible the Secret Service agent just did a great job seeing that weapon sticking out there, and it’s entirely possible the witness who took a picture of Routh’s car and the license tag also did a great job.

But it’s also quite possible we’re looking at a STAGED “almost assassinated” scenario.

Either way, this Routh is one strange man.

Unless his whole criminal record is a complete fabrication, and unless his avoidance of prison time is part of that fairy tale, there is a LOT more to know about him.

CODA: We’re told Trump’s presence on the golf course on Sunday was a closely guarded secret. In fact, golfing was a last-minute impromptu decision. So how did Routh know Trump would show up? A mole on Trump’s staff? A US military/intelligence group? In either case, an organized plot is far more likely than Routh finding out Trump’s location on his own.

We’re now told Routh hid on the golf course for 12 hours. Waiting. How in the world could ANYONE have predicted Trump would show up and play 12 hours before he decided to? Is the claim that Routh hid in the bushes that long a lie?

CODA #2: It’s quite possible that staging a “near-assassination” of Trump had another purpose: to suddenly make THAT story the number-one fixation for independent reporters who were otherwise engaged in exposing BIG-TIME scandals turning voters AGAINST Kamala.

For instance, the big-time scandal and the national explosion of emotion aimed at migrants (Venezuelan gangs, Haitians) and their Democrat enablers. Reporters currently adding gruesome details to this migrant story suddenly SHIFT over, 24/7, to covering “the assassination attempt against Trump.”

And nothing else.

This is how “distraction operations” work. They move attention from one issue to another, virtually erasing the first issue from people’s minds.

The distraction-story—the attempted Trump assassination—features a bizarre character, Routh, who provides all sorts of fodder to think about for weeks. A 300-page book-manifesto, miles of social media posts, a recent history in the Ukraine trying to recruit Afghan soldiers to fight Russia, and what seems to be a preference for waging nuclear war against Putin…

Picking Routh as the target and the patsy works. It captures minds.

It induces amnesia about issues that could sink Harris. Her role in open borders—allowing the import of brutal Venezuelan gangs and the destructive pet-eating Haitians. There is also the issue of the new whistleblower who says Harris was given tip-off questions in advance of the debate with Trump.

And then suddenly it’s NONE OF THE ABOVE. It’s all assassination all the time.

A mind-wipe.

BANG.

-- Jon Rappoport