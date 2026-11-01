Family plot, Greenville, Greene County, New York. Photo by Eric Francis. That is Zeiss glass, the best…second attempt at that same shot.

Good eeeeeevening,

One of my roles as community astrologer wherever I live is communicator with the dead, supernatural safety consultant and escort to strange and forgotten places. Last year I put my article Tales from the Other Side of Astrology into audio form; that’s below.

Another true classic from this genre is the story of the Dewitt Hobgoblin from 2022. All told, that wins Best of Breed in the spooky genre, complete with source materials, an interview, etc.

About the photo with this article: it took years to get right. I could see it in my mind and kept redoing it. Now the shot no longer exists as the family plot on the old Smitty’s Dude Ranch has a fence around it. There is a dog cemetery to the right of the frame.

Also, Henry is in the family plot cemetery above (but not in the frame). I found his 1991 or so grave today, marked only by a flat stone that’s nearly impossible to read. Many times when grave hunting, the one I’m looking for disappears until it’s ready to be found. This was my third try. It just appeared and is now adorned by a jar of bourbon, an eggplant and a banana; with tobacco offered and several ounces of frankincense, sage and mugwort burned nearby.

Best to you on this night between the worlds and between the years.

Yours truly,

efc