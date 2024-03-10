Dear Friend and Listener:

PWFM listener Danny Kleinhenz has a lot of seven-month-old large-breed Guardian puppies naturally reared from birth and that are available for adoption.

He writes:

“They've had no vaccines or pharmaceuticals and are extremely healthy, happy and well-behaved. They've been fed various raw meats and high protein kibble. They are great with kids, dogs and other animals. They will be gentle giants and weigh about 100-120 lbs. There were two litters born 7/21/23 and 8/4/23.”

Danny is not a breeder; these were accidental pregnancies (dogs will be dogs).

The puppies are 1/2 Great Pyrenees, 1/4 Anatolian Shepard, and 1/4 Boxer. They are located in Beggs, OK. Lots of videos of the puppies can be found on the Alpha Wag Tiktok channel.

If interested you can email Danny at danny.kleinhenz@gmail.com

Or — text his cell (832) 368-5104.

With love,