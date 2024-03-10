That's a lot of puppies
PWFM listener has young canines available for adoption. They have been fed well and have not been injected with anything but love.
Dear Friend and Listener:
PWFM listener Danny Kleinhenz has a lot of seven-month-old large-breed Guardian puppies naturally reared from birth and that are available for adoption.
He writes:
“They've had no vaccines or pharmaceuticals and are extremely healthy, happy and well-behaved. They've been fed various raw meats and high protein kibble. They are great with kids, dogs and other animals. They will be gentle giants and weigh about 100-120 lbs. There were two litters born 7/21/23 and 8/4/23.”
Danny is not a breeder; these were accidental pregnancies (dogs will be dogs).
The puppies are 1/2 Great Pyrenees, 1/4 Anatolian Shepard, and 1/4 Boxer. They are located in Beggs, OK. Lots of videos of the puppies can be found on the Alpha Wag Tiktok channel.
If interested you can email Danny at danny.kleinhenz@gmail.com
Or — text his cell (832) 368-5104.
With love,
Oh, my DOG, if only I could grab one...
Owwoooooooooooooooooo!!
If those purebred doggies are from Oklahoma, they’re OK with me.