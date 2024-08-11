Share this postThe 25th Anniversary of the Cassini Flyby and Grand Cross Total Solar Eclipseplanetwavesfm.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe 25th Anniversary of the Cassini Flyby and Grand Cross Total Solar EclipseA fun cross-post from Planet Waves Astrology — where science meets history meets astrology. Look below the photo of Titan.Eric F CoppolinoAug 11, 20242Share this postThe 25th Anniversary of the Cassini Flyby and Grand Cross Total Solar Eclipseplanetwavesfm.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareSaturn’s gorgeous moon Titan.Planet Waves by Eric Francis Astrology History: When the 8/11/99 grand cross and solar eclipse met Nostradamus and a radioactive NASA space probe...Dear Friend and Reader… Listen now9 minutes ago · 1 comment · Eric Francis Coppolino and Karl Grossman2Share this postThe 25th Anniversary of the Cassini Flyby and Grand Cross Total Solar Eclipseplanetwavesfm.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePrevious