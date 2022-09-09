The Big Ride Begins
Mercury stations retrograde Friday, and the Pisces Full Moon is a few hours later. This is all part of the run-up to the world-changing events of March 2023.
Dear Friend and Reader:
With Mercury stationing retrograde on Friday, followed hours later by the Pisces Full Moon on Saturday, we are on the big ride to March 2023. That is the moment of revelation and, among other things, the beginning of Pluto in Aquarius, which lasts until 2044.
That is accompanied by Mars entering Cancer, and S…