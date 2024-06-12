Note, this has not been professionally proofread. There will be typos.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Yesterday I introduced you to Janice Fiamengo, a Canadian professor of English, author and essayist. Her Substack is not a random blog I’m promoting; Janice has an impeccable track record as my colleague and friend going back six years. I am not talking about her ideas; I am talking about her character.

But her ideas have taught me something. After growing up as a “son of feminism” under Women’s Lib, and then spending decades as a reader and writer studying feminist theory, it’s interesting to see life from viewpoints other than those officially sanctioned by The New York Times. Janice was a radical feminist who then started taking apart its ideas and seeing what was in there.

She is one of many women writers and professors who taught me about writing.

My most productive work as a graduate student was at Rutgers under Carol Smith, with whom I studied 20th Century Women Poets (H.D., Sylvia Plath, Adrienne Rich and others; Marge Piercy I found on my own). The beauty of that class was how these writers taught me economy of language, use of imagery and most significantly, they helped me find my voice as a poet. That became the horoscope.

Then There Was Betty

You may know that one of my most important personal mentors was Betty Dodson, a pioneer of 2nd wave feminism. She introduces to the feminist movement the idea of women being sexually self-sufficient and therefore independent of men. Her most famous book is called Sex For One.

Betty died in late 2020, and not a day goes by when I don’t want to run something past her, which I did lots of in the 25 years we were friends. She knew history because she was there. I am her only male dharma heir. She loved me, though I suspect she loved my writing just a little more. (And she was vocal, with me, about the problems she had with feminism — mostly that it was entirely too political and angry.)

We have some similar ideas, though mine go in different directions.

So therefore maybe it surprises some people that I will re-publish the ideas of women who are advocating what seems to be a traditional approach to marriage and sex roles.

But this is a viewpoint that needs to be known and heard about. It exists. The women who hold some of these ideas often qualify as progressives, yet feel like outliers; many are afraid to speak up. The seeming consensus you see promoted in the popular press and on much of the internet is contrived. Diverse viewpoints exist.

Planet Waves is not a propaganda outlet. My primaray role is to serve as a fair witness. As an astrologer, I have taught myself see all things 12 different ways. That is what you get in all of my work.

And Today, Please Meet Aurora

Today I would like to introduce you to Aurora (in the video above).

Maybe you’ve heard of her. She is famous but not so famous that I was just able to score orchestra seats in Manhattan for $100 (night of Dec. 4; I have an extra).

I don’t want to say too much about her message (she does that just fine), though I’m curious how you take it. She is young, she has found her voice as an artist, she is likely to be independently wealthy as a result of her music, her career has traction, and she works at her talent every day. (I know it when I see it.)

So what is this about “the conqueror”? OK, the lady is Norwegian and has some Viking blood. But what is she getting at?

Orson Welles explaining the “invasion from Mars” to the press, December 1938. I see two women in the room, huddled together — and 25 men.

And a Question About Patriarchy

I will leave you with a question. This is not meant to offend, only to inquire, but it’s funny that I have to say that.

We are told we live in a patriarchy. I hear this every single day.

As a journalist and editor, I spend much time in what was previously the (all but) exclusively male world of public affairs, media, media relations, and government. Yet everywhere I go, a woman is in charge. They are publicists, editors, and gatekeepers.

When I covered campus protests in May, women were in leadership everywhere.

When I worked at the New York Daily News, a woman was my managing editor. Women run the Pacficia Network, where Planet Waves FM has its affiliation. There are women TV and radio reporters everywhere I go (sometimes exclusively, with the exception of me, hauling their cameras in and out).

Two of my most important investigative reporting mentors are women (and devoted mothers): Carol van Strum and Lois Gibbs.

From County Government to State to National

My state has a woman as its governor and one of its two senators. My country has a woman as vice president. I live in Ulster County, where women hold all of the top elected offices (executive, comptroller and the all-powerful county clerk).

Women sit on the State Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals. Women make up more than a third of all judges sitting in New York State. The DA here is a man; the chief assistant DA, who runs the office (essentially a law firm), is a woman. Scan the staff list. It’s not a sausage party.

So how is this a patriarchy? That is a sincere question. Patriarchy means “rule by fathers.” But that’s not what I see every day. Every time I turn around, I encounter a woman in a position of authority. When I meet a father, usually he’s holding a baby.

You might shake your head and say, “He just doesn’t get it.” Maybe that’s true, and particularly in that case, I am eager to read your thoughts (and what you think about Aurora). I am looking at the world around me, not at the theory of what it is.

Please share your responses below. Thank you.

With love,