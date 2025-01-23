The Grand Distraction and the Dark Design
The circus you witnessed this week is merely a distraction. It has nothing to do with the actual policies of the Trump/Musk administration.
Dear Friend and Reader:
The question that nobody is asking is: Why?
Why exactly do we need “artificial intelligence” at all? What purpose is it going to serve? Everyone knows what a blender is for; try making a frozen margarita without one. There is no good answer to the AI question. There are only bad answers, and very bad answers.
And why were the tech billionaires all sitting in the front row at the inauguration with the cabinet in the second row? If you’re wondering where technocracy fits into the Trump administration, consider the Sun-Pluto conjunction in Aquarius representing the new administration. [Hear special edition Starcast.]
That is about the power of the technological establishment to control, well, everything. Does your blender need an IP address? Does your body need one?
Politics, of a Certain Kind
But first, let’s talk politics. Of a certain kind.
The newly minted president spent his first day and into the night in office signing executive orders — many of them in a stadium full of cheering supporters.
Conservatives have long complained about the courts “legislating from the bench,” which is actually called “precedent” or “common law” and is the way our legal system is supposed to work.
And then we witnessed executive orders with the effect of law being churned out by the dozen. Nobody knows how many; or somebody does and did not tell anyone. This nifty website from ABC News has a partial list that links back to the White House website for the full text. This one from WDSU may be better.
Here are Some Free Samples
But just for a little taste, in case you have not been riveted to your news feed, here are a few of them, compiled with the help of my comrade de plume Jon Rappoport.
— The Mexican drug cartels were declared foreign terrorist organizations. That’ll fix ‘em.
— The U.S. withdrew from the Paris Climate Accords and the World Health Organization.
— He ordered federal employees back to work five days a week; some were coming in only two days every two months.
— He rescinded 78 Biden administration Executive Orders, actions, and memoranda.
— He renamed the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. As of Wednesday, Google Maps was still calling it by its original name. I am uncertain why it wasn’t renamed the Gulf of Florida, Louisiana and Texas. Will the state of New Mexico be renamed?
— He changed the name of Mount McKinley back to Mount McKinley. (In 1975, the state of Alaska requested that the mountain be officially recognized as Denali, as it was still the common name used in the state and was traditional among Alaska Native peoples. Biden granted that request.)
— He delayed the TikTok ban for six weeks.
All of This — and the Big Beautiful Wall (BBW)
— He declared a national emergency at the southern — meaning Mexican — border, ordered the DOD to send troops to secure the border and expedite the completion of the border wall…that big beautiful wall he never completed.
— He shut down the CBP One app, thereby canceling migrant appointments for entrance into the U.S. They can’t come in illegally, and they can’t come in legally. Other than that, they are welcome.
— He declared a national energy emergency, promoting domestic oil production. (There are currently 41 other national emergencies in effect.)
— He rolled back mandates on electric vehicles. They can now accept diesel fuel.
— He slapped a 10% tariff on goods imported from China, Mexico and Canada.
— He suspended federal agencies from issuing new regulations.
— He granted pardons to roughly 1500 people convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the Capitol. We have been living through the Year of the Pardon.
— Contrary to the 14th Amendment, Trump ordered agencies (starting 30 days after the order) not to recognize babies as citizens if their mothers were “unlawfully present” at the time of birth and their father was not a U.S. citizen or a lawful permanent resident. No more anchor babies! These kids would be citizens of no nation.
No More Woke — Go Back to Sleep
— He canceled DEI (“woke”) policies within the federal government, declared there are only two sexes and canceled mandated language on gender within the federal government.
Yes, Trump ordered that men are men and women are women. The circus can now go back to saying, “Ladies and gentlemen! Boys and girls!” and nobody can arrest the ringmaster.
And speaking of the circus: that’s what this all was. It was the “circuses” part of bread and circuses. He took the advice of Bob Fosse: Razzle ‘em. Dazzle ‘em. Razzle-dazzle ‘em! He proved Frank Zappa right: politics is the entertainment division of the Military-Industrial Complex.
This was all a smoke screen; a scrim; the magician’s assistant doing her thing while the magicians behind the scenes did theirs, no doubt laughing.
He signed the orders in a stadium, on television. That makes it a show.
Serious Negative Consequences for Many
It is a fact that some of these orders will have serious negative repercussions for people whose lives are hard enough — particularly the policies making it difficult or impossible to seek asylum in the United States, and the expected crackdown on those in the U.S. without proper paperwork.
The attempted cancellation of the birthright citizenship guaranteed by the 14th Amendment was pretty brazen. I’ll give him that. Much of American law as we know it is mediated through the 14th Amendment, including due process of law and equal protection under the law. It makes state officials beholden to support and enforce federally guaranteed civil rights. He seems to be saying stop me if you can.
Most of the orders were Trump’s form of claiming to straighten things out and/or keep campaign promises. While some were cheering the withdrawal from the WHO and laughing about the Gulf of America, most people were missing the point — a point that may not be obvious until it’s too late.
Equally distracting is certified creepy guy Pete Hegseth being put up as nominee for defense secretary. So too is Elon Musk doing his rendition of the sig-heil salute.
Yes, it’s all so repugnant or fantastic or unbelievable, and you’re supposed to stare in amazement at that and nothing else. This was all done to provoke a reaction from you, and distract you from the actual meaning and purpose of this administration.
The Pluto in Aquarius / AI Factor
Before I get to what I think that purpose is, consider that the United States is supposed to be a constitutional republic (which we incorrectly call a democracy, which means rule by the people). We are said to be a government of laws and not men.
What Trump in effect did was declare himself supreme leader. Maybe you like him and don’t think he’s a dictator, but he sure wanted you to know that he can act like one. One might ask: how is all this possible? Why does it seem like there is no longer any structure in place that can stop any of this? Does anyone care?
It’s all very exciting, innit.
But: What is this all a distraction from? My theory is that the actual goal of the Trump 2.0 administration is to impose digital ID. That’s it. The rest, from their viewpoint, are side dishes and table ornaments.
Digital ID is the key component of this thing that has many names: Web 3.0, the blockchain, the Great Reset, Agenda 2030, and so forth. This is related to “smart cities” and “15 minute cities” and a lot of other fantasies.
And what is all this? It all relates to the internet of everything, including you. It is an internet that encompasses every living thing and movable object and financial record and medical record all at once. The plan is that it comes back to one thing, called a digital ID, which consolidates your medical records, “vaccination” records, your money and your ability to spend it, your location and your ability to travel, and much else. It is the internet of total compliance.
You Probably Don’t Believe That
You would not have believed me if I described the internet of 2025 to you while you were fiddling around on AOL Instant Messenger in 1996 either. There was barely such a thing as a “laptop” and there was no such thing as a “phone” as we think of it and there were no streaming services or anything else we take for granted today.
We have come so far so fast that people are either numb, bedazzled, or totally confused; or you have adapted and are doing business; or you are realizing the frustration of living in this mesh of a total security environment where you have to prove that you are you 10 times a day. If you’re sensitive to the digital environment, have noticed its prison-like qualities, where speech is monitored by robots and censored; where you can just lose your whole Facebook or Instagram or YouTube account just like that for saying the “wrong” thing.
I don’t know how people endure this, and it has changed everything about who we are and how we think of ourselves and one another. Our humanity is weakened and we live in the total thrall of the digital environment very nearly around the clock.
But I can tell you as a student of media environments and as a journalist and as an astrologer: we had better wake up to the reality of what is being planned, and what is being done, or we are condemning our progeny and the entire future to a world that approximates the TV program Black Mirror.
Part of what we are losing is our sense of what is real and what is not; what is right and what is not; and in such a disoriented state, it’s not really possible to tell whether any of this is really happening. We have all reincarnated on an electrical astral plane.
As for Black Mirror, here is a relatively mild trailer. This is a little worse. This is worser. And another. Here is a full episode that I’ve only scanned; it features Jon Hamm.
And on the list of things you might not believe but which is plainly obvious: the “covid” operation was a massive takeover by the purveyors of the technology environment; we were subjected to a digital “pandemic” phenomenon and then herded like cattle into the “cloud” and trained to use “vaccine passports.” That was the beginning of Web 3.0. It all seemed so real.
We Must Look Right At This
Whether you are cheering or laughing or outraged or terrified or indifferent to the events of the past week, they are here to get you to look the other way.
And we need to be looking right at this. All this massive buildup of AI, that includes Bill Gates recently entering a 20-year deal to restart the decommissioned Three Mile Island nuclear power plant. All that power will be for a ridiculous amout of AI power and only practical thing that can be done with that much bandwidth is to control everything about your existence, with a wide diversity of ways to enforce that control.
If you’re paying attention, you’ve already noticed this is what they said they are planning to do, and they keep saying it — including RFK Jr. and his total digital medical blockchain control of the body.
The advance of technology the past century has eliminated the notion of privacy. We all drag around a digital ball and chain known as a “phone,” which we all know we can’t really live without and which we also know is a handy surveillance and tracking device that can follow us around the globe.
Neither George Orwell nor Marshall McLuhan envisioned anything like this. Not even close.
As Mike Yeadon wrote recently, “The day you sign up for a new format, global, editable, biometric digital ID, that’s the day that any possibility of a continuing, free life, free from perpetual interference and increasing control over every aspect of your existence, ends.”
With love,
Your faithful astrologer,
Trump orders BLACKOUT at health agencies—what’s going on?
Is Kennedy involved?
Jon Rappoport
Jan 23, 2025
On taking office, Trump ordered a blackout at HHS, FDA, NIH, and CDC. Meaning no external communications from these agencies would be permitted.
For example, no weekly Morbidity and Mortality reports from the CDC. No new studies published by any of the above agencies. No public service announcements urging people to get particular vaccines.
This blackout is a temporary pause.
Trump did the same thing just after he took office in 2016. At that time, it seemed his reason had to do with EPA regulations—he didn’t want new regs published.
What is he thinking now?
Scientists and bureaucrats at the health agencies are in an uproar, up on their hind legs, protesting the “censorship of vital health information.”
Trump and his team had to know they’d be stimulating this reaction. Did they want to create panic? Did they want to instill fear? Did they want to disorient the arrogant “princes of medicine” and put them off their game?
Is the blackout a hint of things to come? Worse things for the princes?
For instance, is it possible the Trump team will soon launch a whole new series of Executive Orders on MEDICAL issues?
Could we finally see Kennedy step up to the plate and start talking real penetrating truth?
Here’s one thing we know about the Executive Orders Trump has issued so far. He isn’t holding back. He’s going to the wall, even when he knows crowds of lawyers will immediately file actions against some of these Orders.
For instance, one truly startling EO cancels Birthright Citizenship. Boom. Even though a long-standing legal tradition interprets the 14th Amendment literally—meaning any person born in the US automatically has US citizenship. Trump’s team says no. Trumps team says women who enter the US illegally and then have babies here…the babies AREN’T American citizens. The 14th Amendment was written for the express purpose of dealing with slavery. Babies born to former slaves would be citizens with all the rights of citizens. But not babies of immigrants, the Trump team asserts. The Trump EO canceling Birthright Citizenship thumbs its nose at the long-standing interpretation of the 14th Amendment. The Trump team is ready to go to court on this issue. 20 State Attorney Generals have already filed motions against this Trump EO. Trump doesn’t care. He’s up for the fight. He wants a new sane interpretation of the 14th Amendment.
Suppose he’s holding a whole slew of MEDICAL Executive Orders that will be as startling as the EO on Birthright Citizenship? Orders that demolish all sorts of medical rules and regulations and even laws. Orders for which he and Kennedy will fight, no matter what?
Yeah, I know. This is speculation. But still. Could we see a new dawn in the war against the medical/pharma crime syndicate?
For instance:
EO: No more pharmaceutical ads on television.
EO: All vaccines currently on the CDC recommended schedule have to undergo new rigorous safety studies…because all the old studies were fatally flawed. (They were, on purpose.) Only those vaccines that pass true safety muster will be permitted to remain on the market.
EO: This new rule applies to the COVID RNA vaccines, and all such vaccines.
EO: The CDC will immediately make available to the head of HHS (Kennedy, if confirmed) the entire secret database of confirmed vaccine injuries and deaths from all vaccines. This database, the VSD, minus personal information, will be made PUBLIC.
EO: Citizens can now sue vaccine makers for injuries sustained. The 1986 law outlawing citizen lawsuits against vaccine makers is hereby declared unconstitutional. It violates the basic premise of a free Republic, in which government’s prime role is protection of citizens against harm. “Let’s go to court…”
EO: Every local, state, and federal elected individual must publish, and update, all campaign and other contributions received from pharmaceutical companies and their Political Action Committees.
EO: The CDC is forbidden from purchasing vaccines or distributing them. Each state must purchase vaccines directly from the manufacturers with its own funds.
EO: Because medical drugs kill a minimum of 106,000 Americans each year (Starfield, JAMA, July 26, 2000, “Is US Health Really the Best in the World?), the FDA is ordered to immediately publish a list of the drugs which are responsible for these deaths, and take them off the market.
There would be many more EOs.
You get the idea.
Balls to the wall.
If this turns out to be sheer fantasy…so be it.
But this is what SHOULD happen.
We’ll see what, if anything, the Trump-Kennedy team has in store for the medical cartel.
Will there be new monumental EO shocks to the system?
Or will the program go Lite and fizzle out?
CODA: In case readers still don’t know, I’m all in on dealing with Trump, Kennedy and the rest of the new team. That means I’ll be digging into, and reporting, the good, the bad, and the ugly. I’m not going partisan, and I’m not going rose-colored glasses. The Trump team is IN THE ARENA. For better or worse. The action there affects all of us. So I’m all in, no holds barred.
-- Jon Rappoport
Hi Eric, there’s lots to consider behind the glamor! Tech billionaires with front row seats and not just at the inauguration, AI being powered by non renewables and yet the average person is either being compelled or made to feel guilty for not signing up to inefficient, costly and sometimes unsafe ‘green’ energy.
And yes, most importantly the grind of being in the thrall of digital.