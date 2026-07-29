Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

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Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
10h

My parents, early "boomers," both got an excellent public undergrad education for the cost of books and $5 per semenster registration fees. They lived home and commuted for a nickel.

I went to state college 22 years later and it was $5,000 a year (my rent was $68 a month as a senior and I had TWO rooms, a car and ate well).

Today total costs at state schools (such as SUNY Buffalo where I went) is $35,000 a year. Private school is at least three times the cost. Most students pay for this with loans so the cost is doubled when you add interest. This is a whole different world than older people knew.

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Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
2h

On Jul 29, 2026, at 8:24 AM, AmY wrote:

While the points gen Z are “sharing” in this video carry some validity, their main obstacle is their own attitude, enabled by their parents who raised their kids with iPads in their hands from the time they had a pacifier in their mouth.

Promoting videos like this, while offering a window into Gen Z’s entitlement, merely props up their own whining, which is just as big a problem for them as anything happening in our disastrous economy. WHICH AFFECTS PEOPLE OF ALL AGES.

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Amy, I don’t see Casey as whining. How carefully did you listen?

Do me a favor, maybe I’m missing something, what about “their own attitude” is the problem?

I don’t think talking about whether people can buy food is whining. I too am experiencing the problem of no opportunities. I went from $600 a horoscope column to $100 a column paying my own costs to zero per column. Michael Lutin used to get $10,000 per monthly column.

Nor do I see the people he quotes as whining. This about people who are actually working and cannot make ends meet as a result of macroeconomic conditions. It’s about the cost of housing, which by strategy is being kept in short supply to not drive down home values of old people (official Trump policy). It’s about gas going from $2.50 to $4.00 so Israel can bomb Iran.

And Casey’s main point is that people who grew up when there was a lot of slack in the economy and car insurance was a few bucks don’t understand what it’s like to never see money because their paycheck vanishes the next day. I suggest you listen again carefully.

After all the pushback (from three people, one of whom who accused Casey being born with a silvers spoon and getting his ass wiped when he was working from age 8), I listened again and could not find any validity to these complaints; and he has older people commenting about the values and opulence of other older people while he has young people talking about their plight.

I think that 40% unemployment for that generation is pretty bad. And I’ve had issues with the other kind of Z, whom I pay $50 an hour for high tech work and they act like they’re doing me a big favor when they show up.

Yeah all people are affected. He is reporting from his locale, as a 22 year old working since age 7 or so, with no residuals from Nickelodeon, who has college debt, and who is today unemployable.

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