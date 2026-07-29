PS — Nickelodian pays no residuals. At all. I happpily support Casey on Patreon. I have no idea how he does it.

PPS — Interesting. I’m getting some pushback on this video — some of it from older Pluto in Leos who have trouble making ends meet and are taking personally a generational generalization. Don’t take it so personally. And you’re talking to someone whose business policy is to grant pensioners free or discounted access to my work.

People have been rightly pointing out much of what he’s saying for a long time. And this involves the macroeconomic situation. Did anyone see the segment where a young woman living modestly calculates her net monthly income at negative $900?

No generation before us had to deal with this. And IN FACT Pluto in Leo still runs the world.

Many fell for Trump, many went from being ardent anti-war liberals to Fox News conservatives…many believe that the tech bros are geniuses who will save the world, and I will add this.

It would cost people who were (for example) against the Vietnam War NOTHING to speak up in the comments when I make a plea for sanity and peace in West Asia. Forget about subscribing to support the work that we’re doing. I’m just looking for a discussion and community consensus that it’s pure insanity to ever have, you know, bombed Iran one day, or for that matter, to turn your life over to ChatGPT.

My statistical data says that the vast majority of people who read me or watch on YouTube are 50 to 85 years old.