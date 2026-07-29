The horrid situation with Gen Z: Casey Simpson smashes it out of the park
Former Nickelodian star, now YouTuber, in my opinion is one of the great living journalists. Age 22, right out of univesrity.
PS — Nickelodian pays no residuals. At all. I happpily support Casey on Patreon. I have no idea how he does it.
PPS — Interesting. I’m getting some pushback on this video — some of it from older Pluto in Leos who have trouble making ends meet and are taking personally a generational generalization. Don’t take it so personally. And you’re talking to someone whose business policy is to grant pensioners free or discounted access to my work.
People have been rightly pointing out much of what he’s saying for a long time. And this involves the macroeconomic situation. Did anyone see the segment where a young woman living modestly calculates her net monthly income at negative $900?
No generation before us had to deal with this. And IN FACT Pluto in Leo still runs the world.
Many fell for Trump, many went from being ardent anti-war liberals to Fox News conservatives…many believe that the tech bros are geniuses who will save the world, and I will add this.
It would cost people who were (for example) against the Vietnam War NOTHING to speak up in the comments when I make a plea for sanity and peace in West Asia. Forget about subscribing to support the work that we’re doing. I’m just looking for a discussion and community consensus that it’s pure insanity to ever have, you know, bombed Iran one day, or for that matter, to turn your life over to ChatGPT.
My statistical data says that the vast majority of people who read me or watch on YouTube are 50 to 85 years old.
My parents, early "boomers," both got an excellent public undergrad education for the cost of books and $5 per semenster registration fees. They lived home and commuted for a nickel.
I went to state college 22 years later and it was $5,000 a year (my rent was $68 a month as a senior and I had TWO rooms, a car and ate well).
Today total costs at state schools (such as SUNY Buffalo where I went) is $35,000 a year. Private school is at least three times the cost. Most students pay for this with loans so the cost is doubled when you add interest. This is a whole different world than older people knew.
On Jul 29, 2026, at 8:24 AM, AmY wrote:
While the points gen Z are “sharing” in this video carry some validity, their main obstacle is their own attitude, enabled by their parents who raised their kids with iPads in their hands from the time they had a pacifier in their mouth.
Promoting videos like this, while offering a window into Gen Z’s entitlement, merely props up their own whining, which is just as big a problem for them as anything happening in our disastrous economy. WHICH AFFECTS PEOPLE OF ALL AGES.
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Amy, I don’t see Casey as whining. How carefully did you listen?
Do me a favor, maybe I’m missing something, what about “their own attitude” is the problem?
I don’t think talking about whether people can buy food is whining. I too am experiencing the problem of no opportunities. I went from $600 a horoscope column to $100 a column paying my own costs to zero per column. Michael Lutin used to get $10,000 per monthly column.
Nor do I see the people he quotes as whining. This about people who are actually working and cannot make ends meet as a result of macroeconomic conditions. It’s about the cost of housing, which by strategy is being kept in short supply to not drive down home values of old people (official Trump policy). It’s about gas going from $2.50 to $4.00 so Israel can bomb Iran.
And Casey’s main point is that people who grew up when there was a lot of slack in the economy and car insurance was a few bucks don’t understand what it’s like to never see money because their paycheck vanishes the next day. I suggest you listen again carefully.
After all the pushback (from three people, one of whom who accused Casey being born with a silvers spoon and getting his ass wiped when he was working from age 8), I listened again and could not find any validity to these complaints; and he has older people commenting about the values and opulence of other older people while he has young people talking about their plight.
I think that 40% unemployment for that generation is pretty bad. And I’ve had issues with the other kind of Z, whom I pay $50 an hour for high tech work and they act like they’re doing me a big favor when they show up.
Yeah all people are affected. He is reporting from his locale, as a 22 year old working since age 7 or so, with no residuals from Nickelodeon, who has college debt, and who is today unemployable.