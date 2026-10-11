The Cult of Extinction and the Covid-A.I. Connection. Jane Doe v. Cornell, Part II

Bill Gates, transhumanist, A.I. investor, “covid” sponsor and harbinger of doom in the Nov. 7, 2019 premier of “The Next Pandemic” on Netflix. It was just three weeks away.

Above: Bill Gates predicts the next pandemic in a Netflix special The Next Pandemic just three weeks before the next “pandemic.” Gates also paid for the creation of MN908947, the first A.I. generated in silico sequence that was falsely called the virus “SARS-CoV-2” which was announced in early January 2020. He predicted the “pandemic” and paid for the fake virus on which it was blamed. And last week he predicted that A.I. would kill a billion people. Maybe we should consider what he means.

Tonight’s Planet Waves FM

I begin tonight with an overview of the nature of the violence coming through the internet and what it is creating in society in ways you might not connect. This includes the degradation of intelligence and capacity for thought. I will give a few examples and move onto the underlying subject.

Cal Newport is a computer scientist with a self-help spin. He got my attention for his concise explanations of what “A.I.” systems are and are not. They are not intelligent; they do not think; they are piles of numbers, and devices called “transformers,” that convert language in and out of those numbers with no concept of what is real and what is not. They do not “hallucinate.” To an LLM, what is true makes no difference.

The Layer of Synthetic Grease Between Language and Meaning; Between Language and Thought

To my thinking, steeped in many years of studying how the medium is the message, this is the issue: the detachment of language from meaning. While there are many problems created by turning LLM (large language model) technology loose on society, our corporate overlords, and the criminal class, this layer of grease between words and their meaning, and between words and ideas, is the deadly poison of this technology.

Last week Cal published an interview with Émile Torres, who presents himself as an escapee from the religious cult that is behind A.I. I have known about this cult for a long time, but the extent of its influence — as described by Torres — is astonishing. And all of the main A.I. purveyors are involved.

What is missing here is the A.I. connection to “covid,” which I have long said was entirely an effect of the digital environment. But from this interview, other angles emerge.

Here is audio of the full Émile Torres interview in case you cannot get YouTube in your country.

0:00 -1:13:54

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Continuing Discussion of Jane Doe v. Cornell

In the last segment of the program, I take a second look at the Jane Doe case at Cornell, with the help of Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying of Dark Horse Podcast. We will consider more closely Jane Doe’s responsibility for what happened to her, the nature of “consent,” and what female agency really means. Feminism at once argues for female agency and at the same time claims that everything that happens to a woman is the fault of a man.