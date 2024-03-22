The Shape of Time. Introduction to Journalism. Self-Centered Sexuality.
Tonight’s program looks at the extraordinary month of April 2024, with its total eclipse conjunct Chiron. I offer a “journalism 101” presentation and Tantra Studio on self-centered sexuality.
Go to Program
Tonight’s program looks at the extraordinary month of April 2024, with its total eclipse conjunct Chiron. I offer a “journalism 101” presentation and Tantra Studio on self-centered sexuality. I use this layout from The New York Times as a teaching example in my discussion.
The Shape of Time. Introduction to Journalism. Self-Centered Sexuality.
You know, I know NOTHING about astrology, but it's fascinating... And this is really interesting, listening to your explanation and thoughts about this coming peak or whatever it is... And it does seem that while all the people I listen to that ARE into astrology seem to be kind of seeing a similar thing coming in April... Kind of exciting! I think it'll be good. I have a kind of yearning to get OUT of all this digital relationships pseudo-connection... ? I don't know if that's really what it is... but I am old enough to remember how we were BEFORE computers and cell phones in the home and hand... I miss those days. Wholeness, healing, authenticity... YES. Thank you, Eric.
Hi Eric, after many years I recently rediscovered you thanks to a YouTube prompt. You were an early inspiration for me as I was deepening my knowledge of astrology. As I have lived in Brussels we also corresponded about your experiences there, although this was well over a decade ago so you’re not likely to remember!
I would be interested in having a conversation with you on my YouTube channel if you would have the time and inclination.
I really appreciate your approach to astrology as a healing art, which I share as a consulting astrologer, and I would like to exchange some ideas with you about the eclipse season and in particular how we can navigate emotionally and spiritually through the current (mostly self-inflicted!) turmoil we are experiencing in the collective West. I will copy this message and send it to one of your emails as I’m not sure how best to reach you. Warmest regards, Susan Hopkinson 🙏🏻