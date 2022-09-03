The Trout in the Milk
When I spoke to Poornima Wagh last week, a claimed double Ph.D., she didn't know that there were multiple versions of SARS-CoV-2 in the genetic libraries. There are currently 12 million of them.
Dear Friend and Reader:
Thoreau once said that some circumstantial evidence is compelling — such as when you find a trout in the milk.
Poornima Wagh is not merely claiming she attended the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and did not get a degree, as some suggest i…