I know, it’s a carp. Image by Deviant Art.

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Dear Friend and Reader:

Thoreau once said that some circumstantial evidence is compelling — such as when you find a trout in the milk.

Poornima Wagh is not merely claiming she attended the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and did not get a degree, as some suggest i…