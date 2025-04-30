Poets tell the story of the Vietnam War
Johnson’s Cabinet Watched by Ants by Robert Bly
War Profit Litany by Allen Ginsberg
Thanks for supporting the Planet Waves FM channel. I love being here for you.
Poets tell the story of the Vietnam War
Johnson’s Cabinet Watched by Ants by Robert Bly
War Profit Litany by Allen Ginsberg
Thanks for supporting the Planet Waves FM channel. I love being here for you.
No posts
Here is Bly
https://bibliosity.blogspot.com/2009/09/johnsons-cabinet-watched-by-ants.html
I haven’t even heard Eric’s show yet and I already endorse it. Few are even aware that Vietnamese children are being born today with deformities caused by Agent Orange, which lives on in rice paddies and water tables. Thank you, Eric, for 1) knowing about this perpetual atrocity of our unfinished debacle, and 2) for putting it in the headline. Now I’ll go listen to what I am certain will be an erudite review of our ongoing US pain show in southeast Asia. 🙏