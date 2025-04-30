Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
The Vietnam War Never Ended
This edition includes the audio. In Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, the chemical weapons persist to this day. Special edition of Planet Waves FM.
Eric F Coppolino
Apr 30, 2025
Transcript
Associated Press photo

Poets tell the story of the Vietnam War

Johnson’s Cabinet Watched by Ants by Robert Bly

War Profit Litany by Allen Ginsberg

International wire service publication announces end of war
A weeping South Vietnamese mother and her three children are shown on the deck of this amphibious command ship being plucked out of Saigon by U.S. Marine helicopters in Vietnam, April 29, 1975. (AP Photo/J.T. Wolkerstorfer)

