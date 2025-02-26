There's no such thing as the news.

Producer/director Orson Welles, age 23, explains the radio broadcast of H.G. Wells' 'The War of the Worlds' to reporters after it caused widespread panic in late 1938

In the introduction to tonight’s Pisces New Moon edition, I demonstrate that there is no such thing as “the news.” Perhaps there was in the past, but even if so, such does not exist today. I go help define such ideas as “gatekeeper,” “bias,” and “propaganda,” and explain how “the news” translated from print to electronic to digital.

I also dismantle the RFK Jr. “make America healthy” committee with a walk through some of the craziest scientific scandals of our lifetimes. If this is your topic, the panel below (with Kennedy’s face) has many resources.

In the last segment, I assess the impact of digital conditions on women and the women’s movement. More resources are there as well.

