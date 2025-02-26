Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
There's no such thing as the news.
Deeper into the digital dream...accompanied by record producer Billy Hume, questioning RFK Jr's Make America Healthy Again commission, and what digital conditions are doing to women.
Feb 26, 2025
Producer/director Orson Welles, age 23, explains the radio broadcast of H.G. Wells' 'The War of the Worlds' to reporters after it caused widespread panic in late 1938

Dear Friend and Listener:

I'm releasing the Feb. 27 program a day early. It's in four segments, three of which are also presented separately below (with additional resources).

In the introduction to tonight's Pisces New Moon edition, I demonstrate that there is no such thing as "the news." Perhaps there was in the past, but even if so, such does not exist today. I go help define such ideas as "gatekeeper," "bias," and "propaganda," and explain how "the news" translated from print to electronic to digital.

I also dismantle the RFK Jr. "make America healthy" committee with a walk through some of the craziest scientific scandals of our lifetimes. If this is your topic, the panel below (with Kennedy's face) has many resources.

In the last segment, I assess the impact of digital conditions on women and the women's movement. More resources are there as well.

Paid subscribers to this Substack and donors to Chiron Return help fund this specific kind of journalism, which includes the world's only comprehensive chronology of the "covid" situation.

It's now time for us to scale our news operation back up, in the face of the takeover by "artificial intelligence." This is going to take building a team. That is what I do best.

I know there are people who want to underwrite the Chiron Return nonprofit organization and are in a position to do so. If that describes you, please contact me by replying to this email or calling (845) 481-5616. That's a voicemail but someone will get back to you promptly. If you want to support a journalism nonprofit, we are your dream team.

Thank you for your vision and your trust.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

Making America Healthy Again?

Making America Healthy Again?

What are electrical and digital conditions doing to women?

What are electrical and digital conditions doing to women?

