This is a Roundup: Making America Toxic

Roundup at Ace Hardware. Photo by Eric Francis.

Greetings from New York:

Tonight’s program is dedicated to the Roundup issue — at least right up till when I read David Gilmour’s natal chart at the very end. Special thanks to Michael Bryant, Peter von Stackelberg and Carol van Strum for helping me prepare tonight’s program focused on this one branch of toxins history.

You Will Learn about IBT Labs

I take the Roundup story back to when fraud surrounding its product registration was first exposed by a pathologist and investigator whistleblower at the U.S. FDA named Adrian Gross. He found that studies produced by an EPA- and FDA-approved testing lab called IBT Labs contained serious irregularities. This included how Roundup was registered as a “safe” pesticide using fraudulent studies.

In this context, I consider the impact of Trump’s executive order from two weeks ago and Robert F. Kennedy’s endorsement of the plan. You may not be familiar with my previous coverage exposing the antics of RFK Jr. related to lying about the existence of SARS-CoV-2 when he was fully aware of the “missing virus problem.”

Photo by Eric Francis.

Additional Resources

A Toxic Mist: compilation of Peter von Stackelberg’s groundbreaking coverage of IBT Labs in the Regina Leader-Post in 1980. This coverage in a small-town weekly newspaper led to multiple federal fraud convictions.

My interview with Peter von Stackelberg from August 2021. This is must listen!

Carol van Strum covers these issues in her book A Bitter Fog.

Transcript of the IBT Labs crisis meeting at Howard Johnson’s in Arlington, Virginia, from 1978 as the entire pesticide regulatory system was in meltdown.

My coverage of IBT Labs from Sierra or alternately reposted on Substack.

Chiron: Key The Gemstone File tells the story of the IBT Labs bust and prosecution in Planet Waves style. I get the date of the eclipse wrong. I’ll fix it eventually. The chart works well enough even though it’s 24 hours early.

The astrology of Monsanto by me in The Mountain Astrologer.

Chart of David Gilmour on Astro.com

I’ve done the Reichstag Fire anniversary segment as video, so you can see the chart. The chart is included if you click through.

With love, — efc