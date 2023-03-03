Tonight on Planet Waves FM — Who decides what is an 'acceptable' risk?
On tonight's program, I will grapple notions of 'risk' and 'acceptable risk' — the two most important issues in what's called political science: the claim of science driven by government policy.
Dear Fellow Traveler:
The U.S. EPA has ordered Norfolk Southern to test for dioxin in East Palestine to determine whether "contaminants from the derailment pose any unacceptable risk to human health."
That implies that there is an acceptable risk. Who decides what is acceptable? And what, exactly, is "risk"? Find out tonight on Planet Wav…